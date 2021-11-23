SAUERLAND,



Edward Carl



Age 93, of Morgan Township, Ohio, passed away on



Thursday, November 18, 2021, at VITAS Hospice at Drake



Hospital. He was born on February 5, 1928, in Harrison, Ohio, the son of Andrew and Effie (Whipple) Sauerland. He graduated from Morgan School in 1946 and served in the U.S.



Army during the Korean



Conflict. On March 27, 1954, he married Addie "Sue" Chesnut at Macedonia Christian Church. He worked as a dairy farmer on his family farm and later raised beef cattle. He is survived by his wife, Sue Sauerland; two children, Gloria (John) Schulte and Mark (Amy) Sauerland; five grandchildren, Leah (Dave) Bishop, Maranda (Matthew) Gonzalez, Olivia Schulte, Joshua (Casey) Schulte, and Nathan (Karen) Schulte; four great-grandchildren, Orlando, Quinton, Eleanor, and Vivian; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Glen Sauerland; and two sisters, Charlotte Losekamp and Martha Jane Campbell. Visitation was held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Monday, November 22, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Burial followed in New London Cemetery in Shandon, OH. If desired, memorials may be made to Macedonia Christian Church, PO Box 147, Okeana, OH 45053 or a charity of choice. Online



condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

