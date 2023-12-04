Sauer, Ruth Farrar

Farrar Sauer (Swanson), Ruth Bernice



Ruth Bernice Swanson Farrar Sauer



Middletown, Ohio



August 6, 1923 - November 18, 2023



Ruth Bernice Swanson Farrar Sauer, 100 years old, died peacefully on November 18, 2023.



Ruth started teaching in 1965 as a substitute teacher, but was soon hired full-time to teach business courses, like typing and office organization, at Middletown High School, retiring after all of her children graduated from college.



A private family service will be held December 7, 2023. Donations in memoriam made be made to Keep Middletown Beautiful (https://keepmiddletownbeautiful.org). For the complete obituary, please go to the Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home website.



