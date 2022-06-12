springfield-news-sun logo
SAUCER, WINFRED

Obituaries
SAUCER, Winfred Olonda (SSG, USA, Retired)

Age 66, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022. Winfred retired from the U.S. Army after 31 years, 10 months, and 8 days of service. He also retired from UPS after 26 years. Preceded in death by father, Fred Saucer; daughter, Winifred Saucer. He leaves to cherish his memory, devoted wife of 45 years, Gwendolyn Saucer; mother, Hannah Saucer; son, Fred Saucer; brothers, Lester R. Sr. and Michael Saucer; sisters: twin sister, Charlotte (Robert A. Sr.) Butler, Rhoda Smith, Cherlyn Saucer, Roselyn (Lymorris) Thornton, Patricia (Ron) Pollock; granddaughter, Kailona Ivory; a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Graveside service 12:30 pm Wednesday, June 15, at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

