SAUCEDO, Graciano



"John"



Age 91, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 22, 1930, in Laredo, Texas, and moved to Ohio when he was a young child. He was employed as a track supervisor for Conrail Railroad for 35 years, retiring in 1985. John was a member of Holy Family Parish. He was also a member of the Eagles Lodge 528, Moose Lodge 501 and Orioles Nest 193. Preceding him in death were his parents, Juan and Maria (Jara) Saucedo; his wife, Wanda L. Saucedo on September 27, 2021; two daughters, Sara Smith and Donna Key-Kerr (husband Michael Kerr – both d); one son, Gregory Saucedo; one grandson, Michael Saucedo; and one sister, Sara. He is survived by eight children, Leroy Saucedo, Graciano Saucedo, Jr., Wanda (Bill) Gayhart, Brenda (Charlie) Keith, Bobby (Theresa) Saucedo, Myrtle Ellen Wells; Jay (Susan) Saucedo and Virginia (Jon) Nesbitt; 34 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by a Prayer Service at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. John Civille officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Breast Cancer Society. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

