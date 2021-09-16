SATTERFIELD, Vernice M.



Age 90, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Monday, September 20, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available. Masks are required. Family requests the public to honor social distancing and to give virtual hugs.

