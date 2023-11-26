Sassenberg, Chris



Chris Alan Sassenberg, age 73, of Dayton passed peacefully on Nov 21, 2023. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on Dec 1, 1949 to John and Elaine (Ridinger) Sassenberg. Chris is preceded in death by his father, John Sassenberg, mother, Elaine Sassenberg, step-mother, Betty Sassenberg, sister, Leigh Stewart, and son, Fletcher Austin. Chris is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Robin; sister, Gale Davis; children, John "Jay" Sassenberg, Brent Praeter (Teal), Dana Sassenberg (Aaron Placke), Dani Bandura (Jason), Abigail Austin; grandchildren, Kaya, Tyler, Hannah, Jonah, Sophia, Emma, Lydia, Kristen, Kip, Cleo, Tucker, Kenna, and Ramona; loved ones and dear friends, including Susie Sassenberg, the Irregulars, the Happy Hour crew, TSIRC, and many others he cherished. After graduating from Miamisburg High School, Chris joined the Navy and worked as a Russian Interpreter during the Vietnam War. He earned his Bachelor's in Psychology from Kent State, then earned his RN after attending Wright State University and Sinclair College. He worked in Mental Health through St. Elizabeth's, Dartmouth, Dettmer, Upper Valley and retired from Grandview Hospital as an Orthopedic Surgical Nurse. In addition to his professional career, Chris and his wife have owned and operated The Trolley Stop, an Oregon District staple, for the past 28 years. In his free time, Chris was the reliable cook for his large family of children, grandchildren, and friends, a founding member of the Trolley Stop International Running Club and ran several marathons, found peace in boating and fishing in Tennessee, treasured golfing with his friends, and relished each day with his beloved pets, of whom he could never pick a favorite. Chris' steadfast and fierce presence is sorely missed by many. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Dec 3, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Visitation will begin at 3pm with the service at 4pm. Donations can be made to SICSA or charity of your choice in his memory. To share a memory of Chris or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



