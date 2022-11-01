SASSEN, Grace Yvonne



82, of Springfield, passed away October 29, 2022, in Miami Valley Hospital. She was born December 8, 1939, in Springfield, the daughter of Reese and Leah (Smith) Keplinger. Mrs. Sassen was a member of the Union Club, the Machinist Club and the Social Club. She enjoyed camping cooking and spending time with her family and many friends. She is survived by four children, Jeff (Cynthia) Day, Yvonne Crosley, Cheryl Ann Deal and Brenda Richendollar; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Morris (Patricia) Keplinger, Fred (Sherry) Keplinger, Bud (Pat) Keplinger, Rosemary Crowley and Georgia (Ron) Ferris and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Robert Sassen in 2006; sons, Phillip Wagner and Gregory Allen Wagner; siblings, Joseph Keplinger and Joann Reuwer and her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

