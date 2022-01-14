SARGEANT, Shirley J.



82 of Lebanon, passed away on January 10, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. Born to Paul V. Thompson and Mildred (nee: Rapp) Thompson on October 11, 1939, in South Lebanon, OH, Shirley retired from A.V.I. after 30+ years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, crocheting, cooking and canning. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents,



husband, William A. Sargeant, her two daughters, Tina Lynn and Lori Sergent and her great- grandson Marty Ary. She is survived by her two daughters, Cathy (Johnny) Combs of Middletown, Karen Joy (Jerry) of Middletown, her son, William "Ben" (Cherie) Sergent of



Madison, 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 3 great- great-grandchildren, a very special granddaughter, Ashley Sergent and great-grandson Jordan Combs, as well as her brother Paul and Deborah Thompson and many nieces and nephews. Visitation. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM, all at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Interment will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family



respectfully requests that masks are worn to the visitation and funeral service.


