SAPHIRE, Sandra K. "Sandy"



Sandra K. "Sandy" Saphire, age 65 of Centerville, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, with family by her side. She was



preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Blackmore, in 2009. She was surrounded by love from her husband of 40 years, David Saphire, her father, Willard Blackmore, her sister, Billie



Blackmore, her son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Maureen Saphire, and numerous other family members and friends. Sandy became a caregiver at age 14 and remained so throughout her life. She always had a deep love for dogs, and often shared fond memories of the many pets that had touched her life. Sandy was a do it all kind of woman. There was rarely a home improvement that was too tough for her to fix, or a stain too set in that she wasn't able to remove. She was also an accomplished gardener and won multiple awards from the City of Centerville for her landscaping and beautification efforts at her home. While her death will leave a



permanent void for many, the light her life brought this world will shine eternally. Services will be held privately; Burcham-Tobias Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



