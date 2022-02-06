SANNER, Doris M.



Age 91, of West Carrollton, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022. Doris was born in



Sidney, Ohio, on March 20, 1930, to the late Wallace L. and Edna E. (Knasel) Gross. She graduated from Christ Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati, OH, and was a Registered Nurse and retired from West Carrollton Board of Education as a school nurse. She also



received a Bachelors Degree from Central State University and was a licensed Ohio Funeral Director and shared ownership in Sanner Funeral Home.



Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Sanner, September 11, 2002. She is survived by her children, Geri (Lloyd) Pearson of Higganum, CT, Jeff (Leigh Ann) Sanner of West Carrollton, Josh (Lorraine Cobb) Sanner of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Sandor (Elizabeth) Sanner of West Carrollton; her grandchildren, Elizabeth (John) Lambe of Old Saybrook, CT, Neal (David Rodrigues) Pearson of New Haven, CT, David (Priyanka Sonone) Pearson of Cromwell, CT, Mollie (Austin) Whitt of Farmersville, Luke (Kelli Rottschafer) Sanner of



Holland, MI, Lee (Theresa) Sanner of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Jess (Anni) Sanner of Grand Forks, ND, Erin (Tommy) Bakara of Miamisburg, Adam (Hannah Hummel) Sanner of West



Carrollton, her great-grandchildren, Liam and Adalyn Lambe, Evelyn and Lydia Whitt, Raleigh Sanner, Eve Sanner and Maeve Bakara.



In keeping with Mom's wishes, private services were held and final resting place is at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

