Sandy, MaLinda



MaLinda S. Sandy, 64, of New Carlisle, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2024. She was born July 28, 1960, in Springfield, the daughter of William Mooney and Iris Mooney McIntosh. Mindy battled Parkinson's Disease for over 20 years. She is preceded in death by her father William Mooney; grandparents John and Kathern Post, and Patrick and Margaret Mooney; and ex-husband Lester Sandy. Mindy is survived by her daughters Kathryn (Jason) Sandy-Smith and Anne (Aaron) Bolton; mother and stepfather Iris and Richard McIntosh; and grandchildren Aletheia Smith, Aurora Smith, and Addison Bolton. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 10am-12pm with the memorial service to honor Mindy beginning at 12:00pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





