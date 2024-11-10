Sandness, Arnold C.



94, of Melbourne, FL, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away on November 1, 2024. He was born in LaMoure, ND on March 7, 1930. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold Sr., and Julia (Vallie) Sandness; sister, Shirley Johnson, son Jeffrey Sandness and daughter Melinda Sandness. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marilyn (Smith) Sandness; his daughter, Julie Howard (Philip) of Merritt Island, FL; granddaughter, Laura Ring (Peter); grandsons, Benjamin Howard and Daniel Smith; and great-grandsons, James and Luke Ring, of Tallahassee, FL; and brother-in-law, Jerry Smith (Shirley) of Union, OH. Arnold is a graduate of Valley City (ND) High School and the University of North Dakota where he played French Horn in the concert and marching bands and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He served as a US Army Infantry Medic in Korea in 1951-52. Arnold moved to Dayton in 1954, where he was employed by Delco Products Division of General Motors for 33 years in various marketing administrative positions. Upon retirement in 1987 he founded a marketing consulting service, emphasizing motorsports and trade show displays until 1995. For the next 20 years he helped small businesses succeed as a full-time volunteer for SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives). He served as Chapter Chair of Dayton SCORE, where they won National Chapter of the Year in 2002. He then served as District Director for SCORE in Southern Ohio for the next six years. After moving to The Brennity at Melbourne (FL) retirement community in 2016, he enjoyed singing, playing bridge and poker, as well as other activities. Arnold and his wife Marilyn traveled widely and have enjoyed living close to family and taking cruises and other vacations with them. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held in Dayton at a date to be determined. Interment will be at Dayton Memorial Park and Cemetery. Donations to the University of Dayton, Sandness Conference Award Fund c/o Department of Music; the Dayton Chapter of SCORE; or a charity of your choice.



