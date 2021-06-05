SANDLIN, Geneva

SANDLIN (Hoover),



Geneva



Age 98, of Eaton, OH, formerly of Inverness, FL, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born in Elias, KY, on December 4, 1922, to Robert and Kate (Bales) Farmer.



Geneva loved her home and especially her flowers. She was an avid churchgoer and a member of several churches including The First Baptist Church of Bushnell, FL. She would play the piano often and enjoyed going to the local flea markets to look for antiques to collect.



She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Hoover; 3 grandchildren, Mark (Amanda) Adams, Randy (Shari Zook) Hoover, Julie (Shawn) Sizemore; 6 great-grandchildren, Michael May, Maycee Adams, Madynn Adams, Madalynn Adams, Marlyee Adams and Olive Sizemore; a daughter-in-law, Shirley Hoover and numerous nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband of 48 years, Paul Hoover (pictured with deceased, passed in 1989); second husband of 8 years, Boyd Sandlin; her son, Paul Randall Hoover; three sisters, Dorothy, Kitty and Retta; and her two brothers, Paris and Bob.



There will be a visitation for Geneva on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at BALES FUNERAL HOME in Camden, OH, from 6:00 PM-7:00 PM. For condolences please visit: www. Balesfh.com.

