SANDLIN, Barney

SANDLIN, Barney

64, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at McAllen Medical Center. On March 26, 1957, Barney was born to Frank Sandlin and Virginia Asher Sandlin in Hamilton, Ohio. Barney married Linda Ratliff and they had one son, Jeff.

For most of his career, Barney worked for the local paper mill, Champion International Papers.

He is survived by wife, Linda Sandlin, mom, Virginia Sandlin, son Jeff Sandlin (Ashley), and grandchildren, Annsley and

Willie Sandlin.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 29th, 3 pm, followed by a celebration of life and reception at 4 pm, at Ross Christian Church, 3756 Herman Rd. in Hamilton, Ohio, 45013.

