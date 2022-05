SANDERS, Jordan D.



28, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on May 14, 2022. Born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 16, 1993, son of Katina L. Hughes and Stephan L.



Sanders, Sr. Graduate of Cordova High School of



Rancho Cordova, CA. Memorial service 1PM, May 31, 2022, at Exodus Ministries, 405 W.



National Road, Englewood, Ohio 45322. Family receives



visitors 1 hour prior.