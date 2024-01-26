SanChez, JoAnn



JoAnn SanChez, 91, of New Carlisle, OH, died 4:00 a.m., Tues. Jan. 23, 2024, at the Wapakoneta Manor. She was born July 25, 1932, in Camden, TN, the daughter of Vilus & Ora (Stockdale) Parker, who preceded her in death. On March 12, 1955, she married Joseph Richard "Dick" SanChez, who preceded her in death on July 2, 2001.



Survivors include, a son, Jose (Tonya) SanChez, Lima, OH, a granddaughter, Ashley (Mitch) Moser, St. Cloud, FL. She was preceded in death by a brother, Perry Parker, and 2 sisters, Billie Jean Bubb, and Mary Elizabeth Thomas.



JoAnn was a catering manager at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in the Non-Commissioned Officer's Club. She was a member of the New Carlisle United Methodist Church. JoAnn was an avid bingo player, and volunteered at the New Carlisle Nursing Home.



Keeping with JoAnn's wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta. Memorials may be directed to the New Carlisle United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.



