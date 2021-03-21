SAMS, Stephanie Ann



Age 81, of Centerville, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Columbus at Hospice of Central Ohio. Stephanie was born in Dayton on February 26, 1940, to the late Stephen and Eloise (Ballard) Krizin. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 58 years Pete Sams; son



Christopher (Laura) Sams of



Columbus; daughters Stacey (Mike) Joseph of Springboro, and Becky (Jim), Meyer of Columbus; eight grandchildren



Dylan Sams, Hannah Sams, Karisa Meyer, Ella Meyer, Max Meyer, Zack Joseph ,David Joseph, Stephanie Joseph; sisters Sandra Steinmetz of Centerville and Kristina MacNabb of



Morrison, Colorado; and sister-in-law Janet Sams of Centerville. Stephanie grew up in the Belmont area and graduated from Julienne High School in 1958. She attended the University of Dayton on a scholarship from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, receiving her teaching certificate in two years. She taught at Ascension in Kettering, St. Christopher in Grandview, and St. Helen in Riverside. After starting a family she became a stay at home mom. She then resumed her studies going nights at Wright State University graduating in 1976 with a B.S. in Education. She was a special education teacher at Watts Middle School in Centerville then at Incarnation School in Centerville for 22 years. She received an excellence in teaching award from the Centerville Schools in 1992.



Stephanie dealt with the effects of cancer and chemo for over two years, however, she never complained. It was her nature to be optimistic and always positive enabled by her joyful spirit and strong faith. Stephanie prayed every day for her family and friends. She was grateful for the prayers she received from so many, and felt that the prayers were giving her strength. Stephanie had fun in everything she did, even after the most trivial of events she would say "that was fun." She loved her birthday month (she celebrated the whole month) and everyone associated with her knew the date of her birthday. She would say, "I don't know how they know it's my birthday." It was amazing she also knew the date of everyone else's birthday and she would plan some recognition of it. Her joyful spirit was infectious to the people around her; she was the linchpin of our family. Her biggest joy came from the holidays and family get togethers, especially the times in the summer when there were grandsons weekends and granddaughters weekends. She made sure she taught the granddaughters how to shop and the importance of painted fingernails. The grandsons were taught card games, dance moves, and her favorite recipes. She was the loudest voice at the grandkids' events and was the most enthusiastic fan in the stadium when The Ohio State band marched onto the field. Her 81 years were too short and our 58 years of marriage were not enough, we will miss her. Stephanie's mantra was "don't worry be happy." So, when you think of her, think happy thoughts, colorful clothes, and a bright red car. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on



Friday at St. Charles Borremeo Catholic Church. The mass will be live-streamed via www.StCharles-Kettering org. For health and safety, the family will not be receiving friends before or after the Mass. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online to www.HospiceofCentralOhio.org/donate/. or Hospice of Central Ohio. L- 4090 Columbus, Oh. 43260.

