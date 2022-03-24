SAMPSON, Marjorie Haywood "Marge"



Age 88 a long-time resident of Dayton, Ohio, passed away



after a lengthy illness on March 20, 2022. Marjorie



graduated from high school in her hometown of Gurley, AL and attended Alabama A&M



University in nearby Huntsville, AL. She moved to Dayton shortly after graduating college and met the love of her life,



Plummer A. Sampson, Jr. They were united in marriage in 1953 and shared more than 59 blessed years together before the passing of her beloved husband in 2012. She was a



member of Resurrection Catholic Church, and began raising their children in 1954. Marjorie provided a loving and enriching experience for her family, sharing her Christian values, love of reading and encouraged her children to participate in many activities. An educator for more than 35 years, she



unlocked the hidden potential in her students. She received many accolades through the years for her endeavors. Her membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was another outlet for her commitment to render service to others. She was preceded in death by her husband, USAF (RET) Col. Plummer A. Sampson, Jr., Ph. D., her parents, Curtis Jones Haywood and Polly A. Haywood, cousins Vera Bearden, James McClellan, and her beloved best friend Dorothy Harrison. She is survived by her loving children, Michael (Carol), Michelle (Rick), and Stacey (Kelvin); grandchildren Shani (Melvin), Kelcey, and Kyle; several great-grandchildren; Gregory,



Gabriel, Isaiah, Michael Lynn, and Bryce; brothers-in-law, Charles (Joy) and Clarence (Jo) Sampson, and a host of nieces and nephews. Her extraordinary niece/nurse Felicia, cared for both Marjorie's mother Polly until she passed at 106, and for Marjorie to the evening of her homegoing, and other treasured caregivers including Dionne, Ashley and Tishera; many other relatives and special friends. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 25, at the H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH, 45417. Rev. C. Sampson II officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the



Alzheimer's Association. MASKS ARE REQUIRED



HHRoberts.com