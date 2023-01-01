SAMPLES, Willie F.



Passed away unexpectedly Nov 24th 2022. Born Sept 28th 1954, in Winchester, KY, to Floyd B. and Ina "Jean" Samples who preceded him in death. Survived by his wife/best friend/worst enemy Terry Deaton; sister Roxanna (Bruce) Redick; daughter Crystal North; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and good friends Bob and Sue Denney. A private memorial for Willie will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions can made in Willie's memory to the Humane Society of Dayton.

