SALYERS, Howard L.



Howard L. Salyers, 91, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on February 10th, 2022. He was born on September 9th, 1930, in Johnson County, Kentucky, to the late Earl and Hannah



Salyers. Howard attended School in Kentucky and then went on to serve in the U.S.



Army in the Korean War from 1950-1953. Upon discharge from the service, he moved to Springfield, OH, where he was employed by Duplex Mills as a welder and steel fabricator. During this time, he met Miriam Martin, who worked for the same company, and they were later married in 1960. He went on to work for Universal Welding and Steel Fabricators. He was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church. In 1990, he left his place of employment to care for his ailing wife, who later passed away in 1997. After living alone for six years, he met Barbara Griest, and they were later married in 2003. He is survived by Barbara, and her three children Steve (Clare Osman) Griest, Ronald (Kimberly) Griest and Lisa Bushman and several grandchildren; sister-in-law Shirly Salyers; brother-in-law Donald Lemaster; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Hannah; wife Miriam; sister Lilian Lemaster and her husband James; sister Mary Lemaster; and brother Harold



Salyers. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 10am-12pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, with the service to honor Howard at 12:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Bethel Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.trostelchapman.com



