SALERNO, Renee'



Renee' Salerno passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her home in Tampa, Florida. She was born in Niles, Ohio, on June 9, 1935, to William and Minta Mullen. She was the youngest of eight children.



Renee' was married to her childhood sweetheart Albert Salerno for 64 loving years and were rarely apart.



Renee' was a loving mother to her four children, Marianne Panayides (Marios), Frank Salerno (Holly), Carrie Leugers, and Kelly Dean (David). Her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends will dearly miss her and her sense of humor, sharp wit and jewelry making.



Renee' graduated from Niles McKinley High in the class of 1954. Upon graduation, Renee' worked as an inspector at the GE plant in Warren, Ohio. Later, she worked as an office



manager for Jim Johnson Realty in Springfield, Ohio.



Renee' was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel parish in Niles before moving to Springfield. In 1997, Renee' and Albert moved to Niceville, Florida, where she was a member of Christ Our Redeemer parish. In 2019, they moved to Tampa, Florida. Throughout her life, Renee' enjoyed cooking and entertaining for her many friends and family members. Her most cherished times were spent loving her nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.



A formal service for family will be held at a later date.

