VICTOR LAURENCE SALDIVAR, age 80, of Springfield, passed away on August 26, 2022, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Davenport, Iowa on June 27, 1942, the son of Margarito and Celia (Ulloa) Saldivar. Victor was welcomed into Heaven by his first wife, Silvia Saldivar in 2007. Together they shared forty-two years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce "Dobie" Ekstrand and a brother, Christopher Saldivar. Victor is survived by his wife, Elaine (Loch) Plank-Saldivar; two daughters and a son-in-law: Susana Saldivar and Julie (Todd) Penrose; three sons, Thomas Saldivar, David Saldivar and Scotty Saldivar; grandchildren, Silvia, Emilia, Jordan, Porfirio, Sydney, Rebecca, Victoria (Adam) Wood, Casey, Raquel, Victor, Jordan C.; great-grandchild, Oceana; sisters, Marcy Wickersham and Cyndi Smith; brother, Skip Saldivar; special family members, Danny Schmidt and Melody Maynard, along with many nieces and nephews. Victor was a hardworking man and a devoted, loving husband and a great father to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed taking his family on vacations. Victor had a great sense of humor and was a friend to many. He was a band member (drummer), hunter, barber and coached little league for his children. Victor proudly served his country in the United States Army and later retired from Navistar with 40 years of service. Victor will be sadly missed. His legacy will carry on and he will never be forgotten. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 12-1pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, 830 North Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:30pm at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 225 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505. Victor will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Victor's name to St. Raphael Catholic Church. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



