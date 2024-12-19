Salata, Paul A



SALATA, Paul A age 84 died peacefully at the Ohio Hospice of Dayton, on Saturday, December 14th, 2024. He was born in Lorain Ohio on March 26th, 1940 to the late Paul and Pauline Salata. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Melanie (Robinson), son Brian and his wife Dr. Lisa Salata, daughter Megan Lathrop and her husband David, granddaughters Margaret and Elizabeth Salata and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and cousins. Paul served in the Air Force for 5 ½ years and then was employed at the Ford Motor Company in Vermilion Ohio as a Quality Control Inspector. Following his move to Dayton in 1969, he worked at NCR in Data Processing for 26 years. After retiring in 1995, he enjoyed music, traveling, especially cruises, and making his granddaughters laugh, discovering good craft beers and wine tasting with friends. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 21st at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Rev. Jay McMillen. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Judes Hospital or the Ohio Hospice of Dayton, in Paul's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



