SAIDEL, Debra



Age 64, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital, with her family by her side. Debra was born to Alice and Burt Saidel on February 21, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from Meadowdale High School in 1977 and went on to Sinclair Community College, where she took courses in early childhood education. She worked as a



teacher's aide at the Jewish Community Center's Preschool, because her love of children was a driving force in her life.



Debra was a member of Temple Israel, where she sang in the choir and volunteered at the Sunday School, and she enjoyed her membership in the Dayton Knitting Club. She was also known by thousands for sending cards to remember birthdays, anniversaries, and special occasions. Family meant everything to Debra. She is survived by her parents, Alice and Burt Saidel, her sister Beth, brother-in-law Joe Profaci, nephew Oliver Saidel, aunt Lois Severin, uncle Stuart and aunt Nina Levitt, and her many beloved cousins and friends. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Drive, followed by burial at Riverview Cemetery. Contributions in Debra's memory may be made to Temple



Israel, The Jewish Family Services, or Echoing Woods, where she lived and was cared for over the past seven years. Glickler Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

