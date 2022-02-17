Hamburger icon
SAGE, Dorothy

Obituaries
79, of Butler, TN, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Covington, KY, to the late Sam Ketchum and Lucinda Bowling.

Dorothy retired from General Motors where she worked as an insurance representative. She was a member of Little Milligan Baptist Church.

Dorothy enjoyed going out on the lake, being outdoors, shopping, traveling to Gatlinburg, TN, Blowing Rock, NC, and Boone, NC, She loved the TV show "Last Man Standing" with Tim Allen and loved going out to eat at Mellow Mushroom.

Those left to cherish her memory include her three sons, Guy Hughes and wife Kim of Dayton, Ohio, Todd Hughes and

Anthony Lawrence, both of Butler, TN.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dottie's caregiver and friend, Wendy Eayre of Johnson City, TN. Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com.

Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Sage family. Office: (423) 543-5544.

Funeral Home Information

Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services

101 East F St

Elizabethton, TN

37644

https://www.hathawaypercy.com

