SABIN, Robert

SABIN, Robert Jerry

Age 90 of Dayton, died Saturday April 2, 2022, surrounded by his family. Robert was born November 13, 1931, in Dayton, the son of LeRoy and Thelma Louise (Thickel) Sabin. On

February 24, 1962, he married Ruby Worthington at the Oak Street Methodist Church in

Dayton. Together they shared 60 years of marriage. In addition to his loving wife Ruby, he is survived by daughters:

Bonnie E. Sabin and Suzanne (Mark P.) Vennemeyer; grandchildren: William D. (Taylor) Vennemeyer, Samantha M. Vennemeyer, Juilianna G. Vennemeyer, David J. Vennemeyer and Patrick M. Vennemeyer. The family will receive friends from 1 pm until 2 pm Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Ohio

Cremation and Memorial Society, 5464 North High Street

Columbus, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 PM. Chaplain Chris Tenpas, officiating. Private family inurnment in Polk Grove Cemetery, Dayton. Contributions may be directed to Hospice Foundation of America at Hospicefoundation.org.

