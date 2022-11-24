SABIN, Larry D.



Age 85 of Moraine, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Kettering Health - Main Campus, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 25, 1937, in Alma, MI, the son of the late William D. and Bernice I. (Veeder) Sabin. Mr. Sabin honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a retired Machinist for General Motors with 22 years of service. Larry was a member of the First Freedom Independent Church, Moraine Senior Citizens Center, Masonic Lodge # 737 F & A.M., the O.E.S. Jacob Eby Chapter #571. Larry loved to ride his bike; he was a member of the Wandering Wheels and in 2015 he traveled on his bicycle from California to Brunswick, GA. He was loved by everyone who knew him. Preceded in death by his grandson Matthew A. Sabin on June 15, 1990, and by his brother Harlan Sabin. He is survived by his loving wife Mary T. (Loftis) Sabin, his daughter Donna Sabin, 3 sons Timothy Sabin and wife Penny, Jonathan Sabin and Andrew Sabin and wife Nikki, 2 step-daughters Rhonda Worley and Nancy Schmidt and husband Robert, 6 grandchildren Michael, Chris, Shaun, Claire, Adalynn and Joseph, 3 step-grandchildren Veronica, Jennifer, and Michael, 3 great-grandchildren Hailey-Jo, Dylan and Cameron, the mother of his children Linda Sabin, nephew Dale Sabin, special friends Mike Wuebben and Robert Schmidt, as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Henry Watts, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery in Beavercreek with Military Honors conducted by the Combined Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Monday at the funeral home. If so, desired memorial contributions may be made to the Charity of Your Choice in memory of Mr. Larry D. Sabin.

