SAALER, RICHARD

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SAALER, Richard C.

Of San Diego, California, passed away 10/24/22. He graduated from Chaminade High School in 1966. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Judy (Martin), son Larry (Stacia) and their sons Kyle and Luke, daughter Dawn Wilbourne and her children James and Jessie. He was preceded in death by his siblings Peggy Crisler and Craig Saaler. He is survived by sisters Marilyn Lehman (Larry), Diane Blacker (Brian) Chris Speck Belser (Craig) and Darlene Braunschweiger (Steve), sister-in-law Lori (Lee) Sturgill, brother-in-law Dave Shock and many nieces and nephews.

