SAAL, William "Bill" J.



80, of Tipp City, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. Bill is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Sue Saal; sisters Mary Jo Weiss and Margaret Saal; and brother, Bob Saal. Survived by son, Jeff (Brooke) Saal; Daughters, Julie



Harris and Lori (Keith) Nakon; Grandsons, Sam and Max Routsong, Ben and Will Nakon; Granddaughter, Kathryn



Harris; and numerous friends and relatives. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 pm on Friday, August 27, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 S Hyatt St, Tipp City, OH 45371. Visitation will be held prior from 1-2 pm at the church. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Ohio's



Hospice of Dayton as well as his caring and compassionate friends and neighbors, the Zuzolo family. Inurnment at St. John's Cemetery.


