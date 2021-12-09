RYLAND, Carol P.



90, of Brookville, passed away on December 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ryland; parents, Bernard and Hazel Taylor; siblings, James Taylor, Nancy Riley and Pat Kahl; grandson Jonathan Ryland. She was an avid



gardener with a green thumb and was a member of the Leaf and Blossom Garden Club in Brookville. She was a volunteer at Good Samaritan Hospital a member of the Order of the



Eastern Star, and loved to collect antiques. Survived by her children, Jerry (Terri) Ryland, Barb (Dan) Dunn, David (Trish) Ryland; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Kemper House in Worthington, OH, or Capital City Hospice in Columbus, OH.

