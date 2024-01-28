Ryan, William Joseph

Ryan, Sr., William Joseph



William Joseph Ryan, Sr., age 85, passed away in his sleep on Monday, January 15, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio. Bill was a deeply loved father, father-in-law, Papaw, and friend. He loved bowling, fishing, boating, and spending time with his family and friends. Bill is survived by his son Bill (Ann) Ryan, Jr., daughter Karen (Mike) McBride, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.



There will be a celebration of his life on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at Destiny Church, 4691 Bufort Blvd., Dayton, Ohio, 45424 starting at 12 noon. Immediately following the service please join us at Marions Piazza, 3443 North Dixie Dr., Dayton, Ohio, 45414 to continue the celebration.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org.



