RYAN, Westley Meyer



Westley Meyer Ryan, born to Shaun and Erica (Meyer) Ryan on February 26, 2018, was called to his Heavenly home April 21, 2021, after passing away peacefully in the arms of his parents and surrounded by his three big brothers at



Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.



Westley was the true definition of a fighter. Despite many surgeries, multiple medications, and long hospitalizations, he continued to bring joy to many people with his engaging smile, wild spiky hair, and witty outfits. Whether those were viewed in person or via social media channels, it was clear to one and all that 'Weleful Westley' was just that: a blessing of true happiness. Although his time on Earth may have been short, his perseverance and energy served as a bright light and blessing to all. He touched numerous lives and will continue to be an inspiration to many for years to come.



While Westley was preceded in death by his grandmother, Deborah (Evans) Ryan, and aunts Molly and Meghan Ryan (twins), he is survived by a multitude of family that will always hold him dearly in their hearts, including his parents and three brothers (Conner, Liam and Harrison); grandparents Bob and Karen Meyer and Donald and Victoria Ryan; aunts Laura Himelson (Adam), Cheryl Troyer (Michael), and Kelly Meyer; uncles Kevin Ryan (Sarah), Chris Ryan (Trish), Alex Ryan,



Michael Ryan (Amanda) and Zach Ryan; and cousins, Austin, Ben, Jack, Abby, Marc, Evan, Ellen, Kate and Lily.



A visitation will be held Friday, April 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Services, (5980 Perimeter Dr., Dublin, OH 43017). Patience to meet the social distancing standards are asked as you rotate through to see family. Masks are required.



A funeral mass will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Church of the Resurrection, (6300 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany, OH 43054). Additionally, the family requests attendees to wear spring colors so all can brighten the day just like Westley's smile and joy provided.



Memorial donations can be made in Westley's honor to the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio (dsaco.net/donate) or to the Ronald McDonald House of



Central Ohio (rmhc-centralohio.org/donation-form) in his name. To view the obituary go to www.schoedinger.com.

