RYAN, Robert Eugene



Age 77, passed Friday, April 29, 2022. He was born in Dayton on June 10, 1945, to the late Eugene and Margaret Ryan. He attended St. Agnes Catholic Elementary, Chaminade HS and Univ of Dayton ('70). Bob served as a Petty Officer 2nd Class in the Navy and fought in the Vietnam War. He earned an MA from Wright State and a PhD from Auburn University. Bob married Balla-Rena in 1966, and adored his four daughters. He was a funny lover of words, possessing small bouts of Irish melancholy that would have you dropping a tear in your beer as you listened to the tales of his adventures. His love for ancestry research led us to understand the Ryans journey from Ballybunion to America and the lives they made for themselves. Bob was an avid birder and a sports fan, especially the Dayton Flyers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds.



He is survived by his first wife, Balla-Rena Jones; daughters Casi Hollmann (Curt), Marci Ryan (Srinath), Michelle Knight (Mike) and Emily Phillips; brother Larry Ryan (Deb); sister Jean Ryan ("Sis"); wife Eileen Ryan; step son Rick Killmeyer (Lizann) and grandchildren Hollmann: Elizabeth, Nate, Jon, Rebekah, David; Alapati: Kaeshev, Hanorah; Samantha Knight; step-grandchildren, Killmeyer: Decklan and Maeve. Preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Margaret Ryan; five older brothers Jim, Ron Tom, Jerry and Ed. Bob will be cremated and laid to rest at the Veterans Cemetery of the Alleghenies near Pittsburgh, PA. Visit this memorial website for more pics and info: https://bobryan.remembered.com/



Memorial Donations can be made to The Learning Tree Farm at https://learningtreefarm.org or by mail to: 3376 S Union Rd, Dayton, OH 45417.

