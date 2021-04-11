RYAN, Rhoda



1951-2021



Rhoda (Gaffin) Ryan, of Gahanna, OH, passed away on April 8, 2021, from complications due to cancer. She is survived by her husband on 46 years Terry Ryan, children Melanie Ryan (Tony Sherer) and Sara (Robert) Ryan Lawrence, and grandchildren Jackson and Marc Lawrence. Rhoda is also survived by her



sister Harriet (Michael) Massimini of Cincinnati, OH, along with nephews, nieces and many cousins. Born on January 2, 1951, to Lena (Dworkin) and Max Gaffin in Dayton, OH,



Rhoda grew up in the Dayton area and attended Trotwood Madison High School. She went on to attend The Ohio State University, where she earned a B.S. in Home Economics. Rhoda taught for over 30 years with the Franklin County Board of DD as an early childhood educator at the Johnstown Rd. ECE. She found great joy being involved in her children's and grandchildren's activities. An avid OSU Buckeye fan, Rhoda and



Terry spent the last several years attending OSU home football games and traveling to bowl games. A private service will be held in Dayton at the Beth Abraham Cemetery. In lieu of



flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society.

