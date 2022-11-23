RYAN, Michael D.



61 of Centerville, passed away Nov. 20th after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. An avid gambler and musician, Mike leaves behind a legacy of friends and family of which he was so very proud. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who put his family above everything.



Preceded in death by parents Ron and Mary Ryan. Mike is survived by his wife and love of his life Carol Ryan; sisters Carol (Mark) Schumacher, Sue (Tony) Mauro; brothers Tom Ryan and Dave (Suzette) Ryan; daughter Elizabeth Priest; sons Marty Ryan, Eric Hause and Seth Ryan; his nieces and nephews who he loved so much; and his grandchildren Natalie, Jacob, Quinn, Maverick, Jesse and Rylie, who he adored.



A celebration of life will be held on December 2nd. Please contact the family for more information.

