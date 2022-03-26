RYAN, Mary Edith

RYAN, Sister Mary Edith



Sister Mary Edith Ryan (99) was called to her heavenly home Wednesday, March 23 at Saint Bernardine Home in Fremont where she lived for the past eight years. Originally from



Columbus, her parents were Leonard and Edith Ryan who named her Dorothy Mary. She attended Holy Family elementary and high schools.



In 1944 she joined the Sisters of Mercy in Cincinnati and received the name Sister Mary



Edith. She then continued her education, receiving a Bachelor's in Education from the Athenaeum and soon followed that with a Master's in Education with an emphasis in School Counseling. She began her teaching career at Mother of



Mercy High School in Cincinnati. While there, in the summers, she and other teaching Sisters went to help at various Mercy hospitals. It was through these experiences that she recognized her real love was in the health care field.



After receiving her RN she went to Mercy Hospital in Urbana where she began her nursing ministry. She and her close friend, Sister Virginia Harris, wore many hats in this small country hospital. Throughout her years there, Sister Edith touched the lives of patients and staff alike and made many friends. They highly appreciated her work and she is remembered as being unbelievably kind.



As the years went by, she exchanged her stethoscope for a book of prayers and a listening ear as Director of Spiritual Care. She amazed many with her personal attention to each of her patients.



While there, she and Sister Virginia welcomed a little dog into their lives. Sara was certainly loved and doted on by them and moved with them to St. Bernardine's when they retired to



Fremont. Sara died soon thereafter as did Sister Virginia a few years later. At this time, Sister Edith, besides losing two best friends, was also losing her sight and much of her hearing. Amazingly, she was content to sit in her chair every afternoon and evening, and peacefully be attuned to sights and sounds beyond her everyday; sights and sounds which awaited her.



Her one addiction was her cola - at every meal except breakfast, and who knew about the in between times. She will long be remembered by her Sisters at St. Bernardine's for her own personal way of getting the attention of nurses or other Sisters with her "yoo-hoo!"



Sister Edith's parents and siblings have preceded her into heaven. She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Her life will be celebrated by her Sisters of Mercy, family, and friends at a Welcoming Service at 2:00, Sunday, March 27, and a funeral Mass Monday, March 28 at 11:00 am. Both will be held at St. Bernardine's. (Participants are required to show proof of full COVID vaccination.) Sister's nephew, Rev. Dan Olvera will preside at the Mass. Burial will follow in Our Lady of the Pines cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Herman- Karlovetz Funeral Home & Crematory, Fremont, OH. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hermanfh.com.

