RYAN, Junior



Age 84 of Greenville, OH, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Junior was born in Arcanum, OH, to the late William and Mary May (Shuttleworth) Ryan. Junior



retired from Dayton Press, He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Glen Ryan, children Vicki, Sue, and Jeff. Surviving is his wife of 42 years Bettey (Humerick) Ryan, children; Steve (Mary) Ryan, Teresa (Vernon) Cooper, Debra Smith, Michael (Rhonda) Thomas and Barbara (John) Shepherd and a host of grandchildren, great, and great-great-grandchildren. A special thank you to his granddaughter McKenzie Woolery who was his nurse and care giver. At Junior's request he was cremated, and graveside services will be Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at



Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton, with Pastor (and dear friend) Sam Shilot officiating. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

