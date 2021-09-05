RYAN, Jean C.



Age 84, formerly of Trotwood, OH, died on Monday, August 30th at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, WI. She was born on March 20, 1937, the youngest of 6



children of James Leo and Mary (Kennedy) Hart. She loved her siblings dearly; Albert (Mary) Hart, Patricia (Adrian) DeBrosse, Charles (Patricia) Hart, Robert (Wilma) Hart and Helen (Fintan) Walker and deeply mourned the passing of each one. Jean married Thomas Ryan on August 4th, 1956. They celebrated 60 years together before his passing. Jean was a member of Precious Blood Parish in Dayton for over 50 years before



moving to Janesville, WI, 4 years ago. She was a graduate of Patterson Co-Op High School and worked in the retail industry for a number of years. She was very proud of having been the church organist while in grade school at St. Agnes Church and recently rekindled her key board skills at the Assisted Living Facility where she resided the past 18 months.



Jean is survived by her 3 children, Mark (Val) of Dublin, Ireland; Marilyn (Jim) Miller of Janesville, WI, and Kathy (Joe) Grigg of Centerville, OH; grandchildren: Meghan Miller of West Allis (WI); Cory (Mary) Miller and their daughter, Lona of Columbus, OH; Abby Miller of West Allis, WI, and Zach Miller of Janesville, WI, and step-grandson, Danny Kelly of Australia. Jean treasured the art and connection of letter writing and conversation and enjoyed keeping in touch with special sisters and brothers-in-law; Margaret Hart, Sis Ryan, Bob (Eileen) Ryan, Larry (Debbie) Ryan and her many loving nieces and nephews, friends, and neighbors. This support system gave her a great deal of pleasure throughout the years.



It is a blessing to know that Jean is finally at peace. Her final resting place will be near her husband, through the Anatomical Gift Program at Rockafield Cemetery on the grounds of Wright State University. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Learning Tree Farm, 3376 S. Union Rd., Dayton, OH 45417. Online expressions of sympathy and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.

