RYAN, Betty Jane



Betty Jane Ryan, age 102, passed peacefully at Riverside Methodist Hospital on November 20, 2021. She was born January 25, 1919, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Herbert and Juanita Eakins. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Wilmer E. Ryan. She graduated from Wittenberg University and served in the US Navy during World War II. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Springfield, and later Upper Arlington Lutheran Church in Columbus. She was a long-time volunteer at Springfield Community Hospital and Planned Parenthood. Sewing was her passion and she was active with her quilting group into her nineties. She is survived by her sons Tom (Cathy) of Hilliard, and Charlie (Beth) of Lima, Ohio; five grandchildren Kimberly Orr, of Upper Arlington, Melissa (Andy) Haynes of Upper Arlington, Mike (Alison) Ryan of Pleasantville, Ohio, Maggie Ryan (Mike Wehri) of Scottsdale, AZ, Anne (Tom) Edgerton of Lima, Ohio; twelve great-grandchildren Ashton, Miles, Ryan, Hailey, Isabelle, Zoe, Wyatt, Sam, Eleanor, Beatrice, Max, and Maeve; two nephews, Wally and Bill Eakins of Ft. Worth, TX, and one niece Susan (Steve) Vrooman of Springfield, Ohio. A private family service is planned at a future date.

