RUTLEDGE, Mary Frances



Age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday,



January 19, 2022. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am, Monday, January 31, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., (Mask Required). Funeral service at 11 am via Zoom. (Meeting ID: 113 710 449 Passcode: Westwood) Interment West Memory Gardens.

