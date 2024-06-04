Russo, Patricia

Russo (Chmiel), Patricia Mae



Age 81 of Dayton, OH passed away peacefully May 31, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on July 21, 1942, in Dayton, OH, to the late Louis and Rita (Brinkman) Chmiel and was a graduate of Julienne High School. Pat retired from Montgomery County Probate Court, she was a wife, mother, grandmother and friend, her warmth and kindness knew no bounds, as she touched the lives of everyone around her. Pat was a longtime member of St. Adalbert's growing up, and most recently a member of St. Anthony's. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Cathy, she is survived by her husband Ronald Russo, her children Ronald Russo, Jr., Anita (Dan) Unroe, Mary (Mike) Raiff, Theresa (Mark) Peck, grandchildren Dara and Brady Russo, Owen Unroe, Michael, Samantha, Patrick and Mia Raiff, Maura, Ella and Ava Peck, her siblings Linda, Rose, Mary, Teresa, Rita, Margaret (Peg), Louis, and her sister in law Jo Ann Lucas. Pat will be remembered for her unconditional love for her husband, children and grandchildren, cherishing every moment spent with them and her presence will be deeply missed. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, June 7, 2024 from 9:30am-11:00am with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00am, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 830 Bowen St. Dayton OH 45410. Burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. May she rest in peace, forever cherished and never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Pk. Dayton OH 45420. Serving the family is Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave, Dayton OH Online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



