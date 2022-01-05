RUSSELL, John A.



62, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday morning, December 30, 2021. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on February 4, 1959, the son of the late Paul and Betty (Sparrow) Russell. John worked as a driver for R.G. Trucking and was a member of the Union Club. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathy E. (Boisel) Russell; daughter, Ashly Russell; grandchildren, William and Victoria Wise; mother-in-law, Joyce Boisel; brothers-in-law, Rock and Mark Boisel; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are brothers and sisters, Paul Russell, Eugene, Danny, Teresa, and Chrissy. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jaclyn



Russell-Wise; his father-in-law, Clinton Boisel; and sister,



Debbie. A time to gather and celebrate John's life will be held from 1-3 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A burial of his urn will be in Fairview Cemetery, Jeffersonville. Memories and condolences may be shared at



