RUSSELL, Barbara

RUSSELL



(nee: Sherwood),



Barbara



81, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at



Miami Valley Hospital. Born on July 28, 1939, to Harold and Alice (nee: Randolph)



Sherwood in Lebanon, OH, Barb worked for the Warren County Recorder's Office and after many years retired on



July 30, 1999. She attended the Lebanon United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family and her husband, Jon, married August 13, 2020. Barb loved going on car rides and enjoying the scenery on the way. She recently saw a cattle drive while exploring California with her husband. In her spare time, she helped



organize her high school reunions, would spend time by the pool with her family and she loved listening to Jay Mills play piano. Going to Gatlinburg with her family was something she would look forward to every year.



Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her loving husband, Jon Shaffer; her two daughters, Elizabeth (Brian Thomas) Leisz,of Lebanon, Nancy (Dwain Holderbaum) Leisz of Lebanon; two step-sons, Grant (Patricia) Shaffer of



Concord, CA, Scott Robert of South Sausalito, CA; two step-daughters, Meredith (Aaron Schlieve) Shaffer of Pacifica, CA, and Heidi Olson of Danville, CA; and two grandchildren,



Jennifer (Aaron Shepherd) and Matthew (Sarah) Lyons.



Visitation, Friday, July 9, 2021, from 12:30 PM-2:30 PM, with a funeral service immediately following at 2:30 PM, all at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Reverend Steve Cramer officiating. Interment will follow in Lebanon



Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com.

