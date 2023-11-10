Rush, Clinton



Clinton Rush, 86, of Hamilton, Ohio, joined his wife in Heaven on November 3, 2023. He was born in Hamilton on December 25, 1936, the youngest of three children born to Clinton and Della (Sweet) Rush. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1954 and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving from 1954 to 1958. On May 11, 1956, Clinton married Sylvia Gaymon, his wife of over 59 years and the love of his life. God blessed them with four children, Cheryl (Cherrie) Deavers, Jeanette (Paul) Cox, Bryan, and Jason Rush. Clinton was employed at Mosler Safe Co. from 1959 to 1993 holding several supervisory positions and retiring as Supervisor of Quality Control. He was a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion. He started his hobby as a HAM Radio Operator in the 1980s using the call sign KD8LH. He enjoyed speaking and witnessing about God to people on every continent of the world. Clinton was a good Christian man, member of Bridgewater Church, and member of the International Bible Study Net. Clinton enjoyed reading books by his favorite author, Clive Cussler, watching James Bond movies, and was a fan of Elvis Presley. Clinton was a kind, caring father and grandfather who loved his family with all his heart. Clinton leaves his children, 6 grandchildren: Anella (Ryan) Veith; Nathan (Sindy) Buffum; NiChelle (Gary) Pacheco; Matthew (Cynthia) Cox; Brandon Cox; Kristen (Rodney) Hunter, 13 great grandchildren, and other dear family and friends. Clinton was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Raymond; sister, Ida Mae Geiger; and grandson Luke Buffum. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013, on Monday, November 13, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM followed by the funeral service officiated by Rev. Drew Wilkerson at 12:00 PM. Graveside service will precede at Rose Hill Burial Park with Military Honors.



