RUPPERT, James

RUPPERT, Judge James D.



Age 85 passed away Thursday evening April 22, 2021. He was born in Franklin the son of Paul and Sarah (Morgan) Ruppert. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, a son and several siblings.



Jim was the father of two sons, Todd and JD, his namesake who has passed. Todd is



married to Shanna and they have two daughters Kolbi



Colleen, Elizabeth Riley and one son Max Thomas James Ruppert. All loved him dearly and will miss him. Those family vacations and time spent together in Franklin and Colorado will be cherished memories. He also leaves a brother, Rupert Ruppert.



A Memorial Service honoring Jim's life will be held Friday at 1:00 pm, April 30, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am for friends and family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Downs Syndrome Assoc. of Greater Cincinnati, 4623



Wesley Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45212.



Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com and where you can view additional



history of a special person.



