RUPERT, Sharon

RUPERT (Olbers),



Sharon Lee



Sharon passed away August 10, 2021, of Pancreatic Cancer at the age of 78. She was



at home in Lake Oswego,



Oregon, with her sons, Eric and Chad, by her side.



Born January 28, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, to Dorothy Reay Pummill Olbers and Clifford Olbers.



Preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Clifford Olbers, her ex-husband, Tom



Rupert, sisters and brothers-in-law Marie and Bob Mills, Carol and Roma Wyatt, and Joy and Bob White, her nephew Todd Wyatt



She was one to give without remembering and to receive without forgetting. Her passion was serving others and



encouraging others to reach out. Her love of the lord was



evident. She volunteered throughout her life, always joyful, smiling, laughing, fun loving and sometimes quite silly. Our loss is Heaven's gain. She loved to cook, hike and travel.



She is survived by her sons, Eric Rupert of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Chad Rupert of Hillsboro, Oregon, sisters Barbara Voehringer (George) of Yellow Springs, Ohio, and Della Wyatt (Ken) of Dayton, Ohio. She had many nieces and nephews which she loved seeing when back in Ohio. She had a host of friends in Oregon, Ohio, and throughout the USA and in other countries.



She graduated from Stivers High School in Dayton, Ohio. She retired from her successful career from Aetna Insurance.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Cox Arboretum MetroParks, 6733 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio (Fifth Third



Conference Center) September 11, 2021, from 1 to 3 PM.

