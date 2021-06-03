RUPERT, Kristen R.



36 of Huber Heights, passed Feb 5, 2020. She was born June 7th 1983, in Springfield to



Pauline and Dick Rupert. She was a Daycare Worker at



Huber Heights 1st Baptist Church before leaving to care for her mother. While



employed, disregarding her own safety, she saved a 3-year-old child from drowning. While attending Colonial



Baptist Church she enjoyed helping in Children's Church and VBS. Kristin was a graduate of Wayne High School and was listed in the Prestigious Who's Who Publication. She also attended Sinclair Community



College working towards a degree in Early Childhood Development. She is preceded in death by her Father; Brother



Bobby Linkous; Maternal and Paternal grandparents; Aunt Sharon Rupert and adopted Grandmother Jean Covert. She is survived by her Loving Mother; Uncles Chris Rupert, Roy



Johnson (Elsie); Aunts Betty Evans, Donna Rupert and other family and friends. Graveside service will be held at 2PM, June 5, at Medway Cemetery, Lower Valley Pike, Medway, Ohio. Rev. Chuck Zimmerman officiating.

