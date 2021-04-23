RUNYON, Zetta J.



Zetta J. Runyon, age 78, of Springboro, OH, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her residence. Zetta was born in Pike



County, KY, on April 24, 1942, to the late Harlis and Josephine (Lovelace) Branham. She was employed with Monarch



Marking for over forty years and retired as a supervisor, was a member of the Springboro Christian Church and a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Zetta was preceded in death by the father of her children, Cecil Runyon; an infant daughter, Karen Runyon; her brother, William T. Branham; her sister, Shirley Steel. She is survived by her daughters, Jean (Harold) Lakes, Rita Simmons; her four grandchildren, Heather Jones, Clayton Owens, Zachary Simmons, Chelsea Sharp; her 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Teddy Branham; her



sister, Pam Hampton; and will be greatly missed by a host of friends. Funeral Services are 1pm, Monday, April 26, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Wayne Mock officiating. Entombment will be in Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.



