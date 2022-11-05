RUNKLE, Lawrence



Richard "Dick"



93, of St. Paris, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born, Thanksgiving Day, November 29, 1928, in St. Paris, Ohio, the 8th child of Lawrence and Mary (Jenkins) Runkle. Dick married the love of his life Barbara Jean Blankenship on April 16, 1954, in Concord Methodist Church, which was officiated by Rev. Don Yocum. He enjoyed showing flowers at the Champaign county fair and won best of show in the Cut Flower category 3 years out of 5. He was also runner-up for best of show an additional 3 times.



Dick was the co-owner of Runkle Sawmill in addition to farming. He loved growing crops and cultivating the land. When he left the sawmill business he worked at Hobart Company in Troy, Ohio, for 23 years before retiring from there. All the while he continued to farm until he finally retired completely when he reached 70 years of age. Hence he took up planting flowers and showing them at the fair.



Dick is survived by his wife, Barbara (Blankenship) Runkle; daughter, Cynthia (Scott) Foster; step-grandchildren, Shawn Foster, Shanda Green; step-great-grandchildren, Morgan Carey, Seth Foster, Wyatt Foster, as well as many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Runkle; siblings, Paul Runkle, Ruth McClure, Doris Anderson, Bill Runkle, Evelyn Beaty, Grace Clark, Frances Kiser, Warren Runkle.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-5p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



Funeral service will be held at 1:00p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, in the funeral home.



Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice, 1830 N. Limestone, St., Springfield, OH 45503.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com