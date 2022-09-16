RUEVE, Carol

RUEVE (Henry), Carol J.



Carol J. (Henry) Rueve, age 80, of Lewisburg, Ohio, died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. Born on March 28, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late Carl E. and Leona A. (Davis) Henry.



She was a 1960 graduate of Kiser High School in Dayton, Ohio. She retired in 2004 after many years as owner and operator of Snicker's Family Bar in New Lebanon, Ohio. She also had owned and operated the Driftwood Pet Shop in Dayton, Ohio, and the Covered Bridge Restaurant in Lewisburg, Ohio.



Preceded by husband, Francis J. Rueve; brother, Don Henry.



Survived by her daughter, Darlene (Bernie) Wiggins of West Alexandria, Ohio; 3 grandchildren, Alex, Cheyenne and Mariah; niece, Dawn-dee; nephew, Steve; several cousins and friends.



A Family and Friends Gathering will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, Ohio.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Humane Society of Preble County, 951 South Barron Street, Eaton, Ohio 45320.



Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, Ohio. Condolences via



www.barnesfuneralhome.com